Panic buying, people arguing over packets of pasta and stories of the elderly being turned away from a supermarket paints a stark picture of the coronavirus outbreak.

But there are also acts of kindness that have helped and inspire thousands of others during a bleak few months.

After reading our story about an elderly couple being refused entry to a Tesco store for not being able to produce a medical exemption certificate, a kind-hearted woman has come forward with an offer of help.

After reading about the couple's plight in Gaywood, Shanice Sayer, 28, has approached the Lynn News to offer her support.

Miss Sayer, 28, said: "I will be more than happy to voluntarily help any elderly or vulnerable people in need of food supplies or medication.

"I completely understand elderly are very susceptible to this pandemic.

"For them to be turned away from doing their shop when all the gentleman wanted to do was care for his wife was totally unacceptable and bizarre.

""Even though I'm medically exempt and have a certificate because I'm asthmatic, I try to stick to the rules and wear a face mask as much as possible until I encounter problems with my breathing.

"I'm a single mum of two boys and I've received a little bit of support during the pandemic, so I'm more than happy to give a little something back to those in need."

All UK supermarkets have introduced new shopping rules and restrictions on a regular basis.

The majority of stores are actively encouraging people to shop on their own while some stores are prioritising access for elderly and vulnerable customers during certain times of the day.

But Miss Sayer, who is working her way up the ladder to get a social worker degree, feels that supermarkets need to show a bit more forbearance when it comes to the elderly and vulnerable.

"A lot of the rules are taken a little too seriously in regards to one person in the store," she said.

"I really do think that supermarkets and shops in general need to show a little bit more leniency when it comes to the elderly and vulnerable people with their carers."

Any elderly or vulnerable people who need help with their shopping should contact Shanice at: Shanicesayer@hotmail.com

Hundreds of people were divided with their opinions after reading our story on social media.

And another reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted us by email to say he also recently encountered problems at the Gaywood store, which he has used for more than 20 years, and that he didn't feel safe while doing his shopping.

The gentleman concerned said that he also saw an elderly couple being turned away at the door and there was no security while a shop assistant was telling the public that only one person and no children were allowed to enter, no exceptions.

He was then dismayed to see a lady with a child in the first isle and two young men using the self serve together with no exemption displayed.