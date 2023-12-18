A woman who discovered her partner was cheating on her after finding exchanged sexual images on his phone decided to send the images to other people.

Charlotte Grey, 42, of Beverly Way in Clenchwarton appeared at Lynn Magistrate's Court on Thursday where she admitted threatening to disclose private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress.

Prosecutor Sally Harris said that on June 13, the victim called the police reporting that nude images of herself were being used against her.

The victim said that she had been in an “on and off” relationship with a man – Grey’s partner – which ended last year. But both got back in touch a few days previously and sent each other nude pictures.

“The victim sent four pictures and arranged to meet that evening, then a notification came through saying the meeting was off,” said Ms Harris.

After this, the victim was sent her own images back from Grey’s partner with a message saying: “haha”, this was later identified to be Grey using her partner’s phone.

The victim then tried calling him, but there was no answer.

Another message came through which said: “How funny, I have shown Kev. Everyone is going to see this.”

Another message read: “Well it's funny innit.”

Ms Harris confirmed that one picture was sent to another recipient – but images were managed to be deleted in time before they were seen.

The prosecutor read out a statement from the victim, who said she was embarrassed that the picture was sent.

The victim said: “It’s shameful. I would never do something like that, she is being so spiteful. The whole thing is making me very emotional.”

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Grey has since separated from her former partner and is heavily pregnant with his child.

“She had a boyfriend who was not good towards her, he was abusive and controlling,” said Mr Sorrell.

The solicitor added: “He cheated on her, as you can see.

“He is now serving a prison sentence.”

Mr Sorrell added: “She was angry and hurt and compiled this message having found pictures on his telephone. That’s how it all came about.

“She is expecting a baby and is in the position of a single mother who made a very bad mistake. She wants the court to understand the context of her breakdown in relationship.”

Grey was fined £200 for the offence and was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim.

A 12-month restraining order has also been placed on her so she cannot contact the victim.

Grey was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80.