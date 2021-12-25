Soroptimist International in King’s Lynn have donated garden tools to the King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter.

Instead of sending Christmas cards, members made a donation to their club charity fund which was then used to purchase the tools.

Earlier in the year Lucy McKitterick, the co-ordinator at the shelter, had been a guest speaker at the club and this donation continues the relationship between the two organisations.

From L to R: Soroptimist Programme Action Officer Andrea Pearson, Karine McDermid and Soroptimist Club Treasurer Mary Plant. (53924423)

When the club recently suggested they make a donation, Lucy suggested that gardening tools would be very useful.

She said: "We have a large garden, which our volunteers and guests work together to make beautiful, including a wildflower orchard, allotment patch, raspberry cage and a new composting project.

"We have been in need of gardening tools since we first moved in, so we are delighted to receive these from the Soroptimists."

King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter (50711081)

The tools were handed over to Lucy McKitterick and Karine McDermid by club programme action officer Andrea Pearson and treasurer Mary Plant.

Club president Julie Williams said, "We are delighted that our club can continue to support the night shelter, which is such an important facility in our town.

"We were keen to give the tools as Lucy had mentioned how useful they would be. It is great that our donation will benefit the Night Shelter year after year."