Everything you need to know about King's Lynn's Christmas lights switch-on

Lynn's Christmas lights switch-on takes place on Thursday, November 28, in the Tuesday Market Place.

The fun starts at 4pm with fairground rides in the Tuesday Market Place, a festive fair with the Bank House and Goldings/Dough Dealers, alongside a mix of craft and artisan food gifts from traders at previous Farmers and Craft Markets.

Live Christmassy music will be heard from the bandstand. A new attraction this year is an interactive Christmas mirror which will be in a booth near Jai's chemist. Children can create images that will be projected into the market place.

Britain's Got Talent winner,s Twist and Pulse will be at the Dartford Christmas lights switch on (22199114)

At 5.30pm, children will parade from Stories of Lynn to the Tuesday Market Place with their handcrafted glowing and flashing recycled Christmas lanterns.

They will arrive in the magnificent market square at 6pm and will be joined children from St Martha's Catholic Primary School signing carols.

A local soloist will be giving a special performance before The Chebbs begin their set on the count-down stage. Britain's Got Talent Champions Twist and Pulse will be taking a break from panto rehearsals to entertain the crowd.The event will be hosted by KL.FM with the lights switched on at 7pm.

Music will continue to play and the festivities will carry on until the town centre shops close at 8pm.

This year's Christmas lights switch-on marks the start of a four-week period of Festive King's Lynn - a programme of events and activities designed to help people encourage people into town to shop, eat, drink and enjoy everything the town has to offer in the lead up to the big day itself.

Thursday is the first of four Festive Thursdays where main town centre retailers will be open until 8pm for late night shopping and cheeky elves in a sleigh, glowing ballerinas and presents on roller skates will delight and enchant shoppers to add to that festive feel.

The first Festive Fair times are Thursday and Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

There will be fairground rides for little ones while adults can enjoy the artisan food and drink stalls and craft gift stalls featuring both new and regular traders.

Live traditional, acoustic and festive music will be on the bandstand including Bear Club, Sam Coe & The Long Shadows, Jessies Ghost, East Angles Brass, Georgia Shackleton Trio, Kings Lynn Town Band, Flashback Photograph, Jack Daw, Dead Reynolds Acoustic, Simon Benefer, Springwood Big Band, Springwood Band, The Fried Pirates Amy & Eve, Issy Smith, Jason Fox, Sylvia Winter and many more!

Festive Farmers' Market on Saturday, December 7 in Saturday Market Place is the place to pick up some special festive fare.Choir singing and organ playing will really set the festive tone.

Festive King’s Lynn is brought to you by Discover King’s Lynn in partnership with the West Norfolk Council.