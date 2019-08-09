A former member of the Royal Household Cavalry regiment at Buckingham Palace has been warned he could be jailed for drink-driving at almost five times the limit in West Norfolk.

Ex-RAF sniper Malcolm Christopher Livingstone saw "significant frontline action" in Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq, magistrates in Lynn were told yesterday.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said a member of the public had seen him swerve across a road and hit a kerb while driving through roadworks between Heacham and Lynn on Monday. Police were alerted.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

When Livingstone, 42, pulled up in at Sainsbury's in Lynn's Scania Way, he was approached by the informant but denied he'd been drinking, said Miss Bastock.

Police arrived and he was arrested after refusing to give a roadside breath test.

In custody he blew 169 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Bastock described it as a "a very high reading."

Livingstone, of Hall Lane, West Winch, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan said: "Far from denying he had been drinking, according to the arresting officer, when he was asked if he'd had a drink, he said 'Yeah, one beer after work'."

The court was told that Livingstone had until recently been in the Royal Household Cavalry and had previously served "at the very front of the frontline".

Mr Cogan told the bench: "You can understand the effect that's likely to have on him in later life."

He highlighted Livingstone's previous unblemished character and asked that they consider imposing a suspended sentence.

Chairman Julie Costley replied: "We haven't ruled out custody at this stage."

The case was adjourned until next month for references to be obtained. Livingstone was given an interim driving ban and released on unconditional bail.