Ex-Springwood pupil returns to perform with the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus

Alexandra Ferrari, formerly Saunders, returns to Lynn to perform with the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus as soloist in Britten’s ‘A Child was Born’.

The concert A Fanfare For Christmas, is on Sunday at 5pm in St Nicholas’ Chapel in King’s Lynn.

Taking part in the same concert are the professional Mardi Brass quintet and children from St Martha’s RC Primary School and Churchill Park School.

Alexandra attended Springwood High School, sang with the festival chorus from the age of 15, and was a pupil of singing teacher Fiona Marshall.

Under her guidance and encouragement from the then music director of the chorus Michael Kibblewhite, and his successor, Tom Appleton, she successfully gained entry to the Birmingham Conservatoire.

There she worked under the direction of eminent conductors like Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Mark Elder, Simon Halsey, and Essa -Pekka Salonen, working on compositions as diverse as Bach’s St Matthew Passion and Schoenberg’s Gurrelieder.

Alexandra graduated with a first in vocal and operatic studies.

Now a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, she sings in various productions. In 2016 she toured New York for six weeks with their production of Richard II. Lately she has completed a six-week run of Coriolanus at the Barbican and Stratford.

Alexandra said, ‘I’m really looking forward to coming back to the Festival Chorus to sing with them again, among old friends, with whom I grew up and extended my musical experiences. It will be like coming home’.

Tickets at £12 (free for under 16s) from the Corn Exchange (tel 01553 764864 or online) or on the door.