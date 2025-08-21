Students, parents, and staff were left smiling after another set of improved results were opened this morning.

Some 47% of students at Springwood High School in Lynn gained a grade 5 or more in English and Maths, and more than 13% gained a 7+. These are an improvement on last year’s results.

Science results at the school continue to excel, with 60% of students achieving a grade 5 or higher and more than 23% achieving a grade 7 in GCSE Science.

Students gathered this morning to collect their GCSE results from Springwood. Picture: Ian Burt

Meanwhile, 29% of students took Triple Science as the school looks to produce the scientists of the future.

Staff were particularly pleased with this Triple Science cohort, with more than 64% achieving a grade 7 and over 35% of students achieving a grade 9.

Springwood's top-achieving students included Aritra Kar with ten grade 9s and a grade 7, Ethan Soong with nine grade 9s and two grade 8s, and Sara Mohammed with nine grade 9s and a grade 8.

Students were left smiling after opening their results. Picture: Ian Burt

A keen STEM student, Ethan has taken part in an array of competitions and projects, including CanSat and CREST. He is also a promising musician, has been learning Cantonese over the summer, and is staying on at Springwood to study Biology, Chemistry, and Maths at A-Level.

Reacting to his GCSE results, he said: “I am most happy with the A in Additional Mathematics.”

Sara, who was also one of the top-achieving students in the country for Health and Social Sciences, said: “I feel extremely relieved with my results but also ecstatic. Springwood has been an excellent school and I am delighted to continue studying there.

“My advice for next year's students is to work hard and believe in yourself.”

Lewis Meehan was delighted with his nine grade 9s and a grade 8. He excelled in Springwood's music and STEM programmes and is now heading off to Wells Cathedral School in Somerset, which is a prestigious specialist musical college.

Lewis, who wants to be a music professional, said: “It has been such a supportive school with great teaching staff. I loved being part of Big Band, which helped me to develop my passion for music.”

Also celebrating at Springwood this morning was Finn Turner, who achieved nine grade 9s and a grade 7, and Ilia Florea, who secured eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Ilja joined the school in the last two years ago from Moldova. A promising athlete and writer, he twice won the regional rotary club writing competition, and he was one of Springwood's head students.

Also at the top of the 2025 cohort was Purity-Rose Ologhoejebi with seven grade 9s and one grade 8. She said: “I worked really hard for these results and I'm delighted with my Spanish result.”

Purity joined Springwood for her GCSEs before becoming a head student, supporting the school’s diversity council and taking part in the prestigious Mock Bar competition. She is staying on to study her A-Levels at Springwood's Sixth Form.

Dominik Zebrowski is also staying on at Springwood to study Biology, Chemistry, and Geography at A-Level after achieving five grade 9s and six grade 8s. He said: “I was delighted with my grade 9s in Chemistry and Physics. I worked really hard and it paid off.”

Dominik has taken up a multitude of opportunities while at Springwood, including many writing competitions and the prestigious Mock Bar competition.

Chloe Zean Medianero is joining the school's sixth form too, after achieving six grade 9s and four grade 8s. “I am overwhelmed and extremely proud of myself and everyone else,” she said.

“Thank you to the staff for your support. Everyone's efforts did not go to waste.”

Archie Higgins will also be staying on for A-Levels after securing five grade 9s and two grade 8s. He said: “I was really happy with my Additional Mathematics, which is an extra qualification the school offers.”

Victoria Mann, head of Year 11, said: “I am thrilled to see the results for this cohort, they have worked so hard over the past two years and I could not be prouder seeing their efforts come to fruition.”

Andy Johnson, executive head teacher of Springwood and CEO of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, added: “Well done to all of our students. Many thanks to the staff and parents who have supported their success."

Roger Livesey, chair of the Springwood local governing body, said: “Springwood students and staff have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these excellent results. Well done to all.”

