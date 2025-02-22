Exceptional support for unpaid carers has been recognised with the presentation of a prestigious Carer Friendly Tick Award.

This accreditation highlights the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s dedication to providing outstanding care and services to those who care for family members or friends who are patients with long-term health conditions, disabilities or other complex needs.

Caring Together Charity, which supports unpaid carers across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk, is committed to ensuring carers do not feel isolated, overwhelmed or unsupported.

Chief nurse Pippa Street (second from right) with Linda Woods, quality improvement manager, Sithara Thundathil Sunny Joseph, patient experience and engagement lead and Sara Melhado from West Norfolk Carers

The Carer Friendly Tick Award recognises organisations that go above and beyond to identify, support and empower carers within their workforce, community and services.

The Lynn hospital has received the award after a thorough review by a panel of carers, who praised its wide-ranging initiatives for raising awareness and supporting carers.

These include the creation of a strong network of carer champions, personalised carer agreements and comprehensive staff training to ensure all carers feel valued and heard.

The panel’s feedback highlighted several areas of excellence, including the hospital’s efforts to raise awareness about carers, the creation of accessible, personalised resources and the ongoing collaboration with organisations, including West Norfolk Carers, to improve carer support.

Chief nurse Pippa Street said: “At QEH, we understand the crucial role unpaid carers play in the lives of patients, and we are dedicated to ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff, who consistently go the extra mile to provide a carer-friendly environment. We will continue to develop our services to meet the evolving needs of carers and enhance the quality of care for all.”

The Caring Together Charity panel specifically noted the hospital’s “excellent” practices in providing a carer leads, developing personalised carers’ agreements, and providing tailored training to staff.

The panel also commended QEH for offering extensive resources and information for carers. The hospital’s approach to carer engagement was described as “best practice,” setting a benchmark for other healthcare services.

The award, valid for two years, encourages organisations to embed a culture of carer awareness within their services.

As part of the recognition, QEH will be added to the Caring Together Charity’s Hall of Fame and will proudly display the Carer Friendly Tick Award logo across its services.