A number of exchange students from Spain, Sicily and Austria have visited Lynn along with their teachers.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge hosted a large group of the students who were visiting the town under the EU Erasmus+ student exchange programme.

The visit was lead by members of staff at Springwood High School, Tammy Churchyard and Daniel Manu who planned out the students week.

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge pictured with visiting students and teachers on the EU Erasmus+ Exchange Programme (62749397)

It's an introduction to the wider Erasmus programme, which has been running since 1987 and where students are offered the possibility of studying or doing an internship abroad.

However, the UK's involvement in the EU funded programme is ending and being replaced by the Turing scheme, which will enable UK students to study in other countries.

The week’s activities started with the visit to Trinity Guildhall, where they were welcomed to the town by the Mayor who gave them a guided tour of the historic building. The visit culminated with a presentation by the Mayor of a commemorative Queen’s Jubilee coin to each of the students.

Visit coordinator, Tammy Churchyard said “once again we were honoured by the Mayor giving up her time to meet the students and the accompanying staff, who very much appreciated the welcome and tour of the guildhall.

"The presentation of the lovely Queens Jubilee coin came as a real surprise to them all."

The visit to the Guildhall was followed by an historic town tour by Town Guide, Gary Walker, with the remainder of the week’s visit designed to expose the students to a variety of aspects of life in King's Lynn and the area, culminating in visits to Sandringham and Hunstanton.

As part of their experiences, they learn about traditions such as 'afternoon tea', textiles, art, hair and beauty treatments, care of the elderly and the overarching benefits of technology.

Each of the students on the visit is being accommodated with a fellow student from Springwood, with all those involved getting the chance to take part in a reciprocal visit to the continent later in the year.