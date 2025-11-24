There has been a lot of excitement for an animal charity which has officially opened its bigger and better shop on Friday.

Queues were forming outside the RSPCA Eau Brink centre’s new shop on Norfolk Street, which has now opened its doors.

A ribbon was cut by Penny Skate, who was chair of trustees for many years and was the “backbone” of West Norfolk’s RSPCA.

The larger building, which has been unoccupied for many years, received a makeover ready for the shop’s opening.

Second-hand items, including clothing, shoes, home items, bric and brac, children’s toys and Christmas decorations, are some of the items available to purchase.

This came about thanks to a generous legacy, meaning the charity could purchase a shop rather than rent.

It is a crucial source of income for the charity, and is expected to generate even more funds to care for animals that come into its Tilney All Saints centre.

Centre manager Carl Saunders says that the Norfolk Street shop has three times more floor space to take in donations, and is in an area of town with more footfall.

The RSPCA used to rent a shop on New Conduit Street.

Its move into the Norfolk Street premises was supported by Jim Taylor, of Taylor’s Seeds, which occupied the premises in 1855.

'We are entirely independent', the centre reiterates

Mr Saunders said: “We want to make it good and a building that will last us for many decades.

“Our first shop in Lynn was at 27 Norfolk Street in the early 1980s. We are returning to where we belong.

“New Conduit Street served us very well for the past four years, but we are paying rent and service charges that we do not need to.”

