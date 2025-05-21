The wait is finally over for fashion lovers as Primark has launched its click and collect service at its Lynn store.

People can now shop at the budget clothes store from the comfort of their own home, and collect their order next time they visit Lynn town centre.

This marks the completion of Primark’s rollout of the service, with it now live in 187 stores across the country.

Lynn Primark will now have the click and collect service

As well as offering the convenience of ordering wherever and whenever, the service gives people the chance to get their hands on ranges and collections typically only found in Primark’s larger stores.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “Now, wherever you live in Great Britain, you can browse and shop the best of Primark online, before collecting in the store that suits you.

“We’re thrilled to have now completed this rollout ahead of the summer. Whether you’re after a suitcase, a swimsuit or matching holiday outfits for the whole family, Click & Collect makes your summer holiday shopping even easier.”

After adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store.

Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed, with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge.

Click and collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated desk, enabling them to skip in-store queues.