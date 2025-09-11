Excitement is building as the owners of a brand-new board game café are preparing for their big opening later this week.

The Dice Box, a board game café chain with premises across the country, is almost ready to open on Tower Street.

Owners and board game enthusiasts Stuart Walkley and Chris Larwood, who are both from Lynn, first had the idea to bring the unique venue to Lynn around two years ago.

Stuart said: “We were sitting in the Nip and Growler playing a game of Sequence and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a proper place in town to do this?’.

“Chris found the franchise, and the rest was history. We loved what the company was about.”

The hunt then began for Chris and Stuart to find a suitable location for The Dice Box, and they soon discovered the former Burger and Social building.

Chris Langford (left) and Stuart Walkley

They are now completing all of the finishing touches, ready for their opening on Friday morning, to be performed by West Norfolk mayor Andy Bullen, before doors open to customers at 11am.

The duo, along with help from family and friends, have been busy refurbishing the building, replacing a bright pink interior with funky blue and yellow walls.

The Dice Box will be offering food and drinks, including burgers, hot dogs, chips and more.

Soft drinks, tea, coffee and alcohol are also available to sip on while you choose one of the 500 board game options available.

A now unused bank vault will also be used as a unique gaming experience, as you can sit in there to choose a game of your choosing.

“We want to build a nice community space,” Stuart added.

“We’re feeling really excited. 99.9% of people who have spoken to us have been really positive, saying how amazing it will be.”

The Dice Box will be open from 11am to 11pm from Tuesday to Saturday and 11am to 8pm on Sundays.