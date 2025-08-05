Tickets for the Lynn Literature Festival are now on sale at the Alive Corn Exchange.

Priced at £16.50 per event or £60 for all six events, the three-day festival will take place from September 26-28.

It will be held at Lynn Town Hall, where a wide range of subjects within the literary world - including science, politics, poetry, storytelling, history, and culture - will be discussed.

Literature Festival events will be held in Lynn Town Hall

The events are complete with refreshments and a pre-booked lunch with the writers on offer.

The festival, sponsored by Lynn-based solicitors Hawkins Ryan, will have a wide array of acclaimed guest speakers, including statistical commentator Professor Sir David Spieghalter FRS OBE, leading historian Sir Anthony Seldon, award-winning poet Sarah Day, and bestselling author Sarah Perry.

Festival chairman Sherie Naidoo said: “Do come to our very friendly festival. Meet the writers and chat or just sit back and listen to world-renowned authors talk about their latest work. We look forward to your company.”

Tickets are on sale from the Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place, or online from www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Reporting by Keziah Ansell