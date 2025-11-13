The chef at a popular restaurant which recently closed has announced exciting plans to take on the business.

Liquor & Loaded brought the street food scene to Lynn when it first opened, offering meat trays and loaded fries under owner Gary Kerr, but closed earlier this month after seven years.

Today, an announcement confirmed that one of the chefs - named only as Ben - will set up a new restaurant at the premises, with a new name which is still to be confirmed.

A new restaurant looks set to open at the Liquor & Loaded premises

Ben’s offer has been described as one that “Gary simply couldn’t refuse”.

A statement said: “Even better, this means all jobs have been saved. The team is 100% behind Ben, and everyone’s buzzing to be part of the next chapter at 21 Tower Street.

“Ben’s been a chef at Liquor for the last nine months, and recently he jumped into The Experiment, wowing Gary with his delicious burritos and rice bowls. So when he pitched the idea to pick up where Liquor left off - it was a no-brainer.”

Gary Kerr and Jaimie Manning helped make Liquor & Loaded a roaring success

It added: “We honestly never imagined how much support and love Liquor & Loaded would receive. With the team so determined to carry the torch, we knew it had to be done.

“So yes - Gary’s new plans for the building are on pause, and we’re thrilled to announce he’s officially handing over the reins to Ben.”

Mr Kerr had cited spiralling products costs and energy bills, as well as a desire to find a new challenge.

The Lynn News contacted staff at Liquor & Loaded for additional comment.