Councillors who represent an area of Lynn’s High Street that has been branded as “dead” have vouched that positive change could be coming.

The stretch has seen many shop closures over the years, with the most recent being Smith’s the Bakers, who announced they will be shutting their tearoom doors at the end of the month.

Reduced footfall on the High Street and spiralling business rates brought in by the Labour Government have been cited as reasons for the closure.

The dead end of Lynn's High Street? Picture: Alice Hobbs

But one Labour councillor has said that the party is helping reduce the number of empty shopfronts so that they can be compulsorily purchased when a buyer is not found.

It was a shock announcement for many that the busy bakery will be closing, adding another empty venue to the end of the high street.

Now, councillors in the St Margaret’s and St Nicholas ward, which covers Lynn’s town centre, have said they are “championing to bring life” to the area.

Cllr Francis Bone said that the Labour Government are helping with compulsory purchases of empty shop fronts

It comes as West Norfolk Council announced its new ‘King’s Lynn Masterplan’, which is set to explore how six key sites can be revitalised - including the deserted Debenhams building.

Many who work at the remaining businesses at the bottom end of the High Street are frustrated with the general outlook of the part of town, which is scattered with empty shop fronts.

However, there could be hope on the horizon, as ward councillors Francis Bone and Deborah Heneghan, both Labour, have claimed that there are some “exciting proposals” that will help revive the deserted part of town.

Cllr Bone described Smith’s the Bakers closure as “sad”, but did make enquiries over business rates in the area.

Cllr Deborah Heneghan has said that 'exciting proposals' have been put forward for the area of the high street. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“It is always sad to hear local businesses that are closing on our High Street, especially when they are so well established with significant history and have been appointed by the Royal Family for years,” he said.

“In recent years, the business provided a celebratory cake for the late Queen’s Jubilee.

“Although I cannot fully comment on the reasons behind Smith’s the Baker's decision to close, we did make inquiries about the rates and were informed that smaller-sized businesses such as the eatery would qualify for business rate relief, and as this is also linked to a bakery located on the Hardwick Narrows, this was not the case.

“I know the owners have worked tirelessly over the years, and I wish them all the very best in what they choose to do in the future.”

Cllr Heneghan added: "I am really sorry to see another business closed at this end of the High Street - Smiths always seemed to be a very popular café.

“It is a great location, right next to Saturday Market Place, and I hope the premises won't be vacant for long.

“I know that shop owners have expressed concern about this end of the street, which has suffered since Debenhams closed in 2020, and they feel neglected.

“Cllr Bone and I are working with the council to come up with ideas to improve the area.

“I think it is a lovely part of the High Street with some very good businesses and views of the Minster.

“I am confident that the area can be revitalised, and we will be doing everything we can to support improvement in the area.”

Cllr Bone touched on the change in the High Street scene across the country in the past few years, with an increase in people choosing to shop online rather than in person.

“Empty shops have been increasing for years, as a blight on our High Streets.

“Technology has made purchasing online much easier and often cheaper, changing the landscape of retail.

“This has resulted in many of the major retailers closing their businesses. Out-of-town retail parks have also contributed to this decline.

“Historically, local authorities have struggled to establish who the owners of these empty premises were, as quite often (they are) owned by hedge companies.

“In response to this problem, the Labour Government has made it easier for these premises to be compulsorily purchased.

“Cllr Heneghan and I have been championing bringing life to the town centre, and despite doom and gloom reporting, there are many new establishments opening.

“There are some exciting proposals coming up that will encompass the transition from retail to a leisure, pleasure and entertainment offering.”