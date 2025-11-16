A shop which raises vital funds for an animal rehoming charity is moving into town premises treble in size.

The finishing touches are being put in place on the store at 142 Norfolk Street in Lynn ahead of a grand opening on Friday, November 21 at 11am.

It is hoped shoppers will support the relocated store which raises funds for animals cared for by the RSPCA West Norfolk Branch at Eau Brink, Tilney All Saints.

The branch is relocating from its current shop on New Conduit Street and the move has been made possible thanks to a generous legacy.

The donation has enabled the branch to purchase the building which has been extensively renovated and refurbished.

The charity shop will play a vital part in raising money to help mistreated pets and the money raised supports the animals in care like three-year-old German Shepherd Archie who is looking for a new home in time for Christmas.

The new shop has an upstairs flat

Carl Saunders, branch manager, said: “The team have been working round the clock to get our new shop ready for the grand opening and I cannot thank everyone enough for all their support - we are so excited and look forward to welcoming our supporters to it.

“The building is Grade II-listed and this has brought many challenges along the way - but they are challenges that we’ve overcome with the help of many great trades people.

“This building, which is three times the size of the other shop, dates back to 1710 and was the home of a very respectable long-standing company in the town called Taylor‘s Seeds.

“Taylor’s purchased the building in 1855 and it became a thriving business until the 1980s. There is a flat above the front of the shop which still has two original fireplaces and we intend to retain as many features as possible. This flat was last lived in in 1955 and there was not even an access to it when we purchased it.

RSPCA volunteer Ken Hood (left) will be running the shop, he is pictured with branch manager Carl Saunders holding newly adopted dog Ruby

“The new location is fabulous and as we have been able to purchase the shop thanks to a generous legacy - and it all helps in the long-term sustainability of the branch.

“The shop is also run by a team of dedicated volunteers, and everything we sell is donated by the great people of West Norfolk - from shoes to dog food to hair dryers!

“All the money raised from the shop will go towards helping the cats, rabbits and dogs in our care. 2024 was a record year for us with 519 animals being rehomed and we have rehomed almost 400 this year.”

RSPCA Eau Brink has purchased its new charity shop on Norfolk Street in Lynn

The shop will be open 10am until 4pm Monday to Saturday. All RSPCA local branches are independent charities in their own right.