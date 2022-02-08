RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Norfolk were honoured with a private visit from the Queen last week, prior to the country celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

Curator Ian Brown introduced the Queen to the centre's volunteer staff, and showed the monarch the historic collection of artefacts and items relating to the occupancy of the base by the USAF(US Air Force), 47th Bombardment Wing.

Her Majesty recalled the terrible events of the tidal flood of January 1953, which occurred when she was at Sandringham, and acknowledged the part the emergency services, and members of the USAF wing played in saving many lives in the flood, something she was acutely aware of.

The Queen at RAF Sculthorpe Photographer Kevin Osman Photos are the property of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre and are not to be copied or used without permission" (54773042)

Those at the centre were able to show her the two George medals awarded to the American servicemen, Reis Leming and Freeman Kilpatrick respectively, for their efforts in saving life, along with the replacement of the Silver Pheasant given to the wing, by the people of Norfolk.

Mr Brown said:"We at the RSHC are still ecstatic that the Queen paid us a private visit.A once in a lifetime time moment for us all.

"Her Majesty was in great form and was keenly interested in our displays and stories of the people who once called Sculthorpe.

The Queen at RAF Sculthorpe Photographer Kevin Osman Photos are the property of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre and are not to be copied or used without permission" (54773045)

"We wish to send a huge Thank You to Her Majesty for this very special visit in the 70th year of her reign, and our thoughts, love, and best wishes will be with her throughout this coming year."

During the Cold War, RAF Sculthorpe became home to the 49th Air Division and the 47th Bombardment Wing of the US Air Force.

Many of the US servicemen aided victims of the North Norfolk floods in January 1953, including Mr Leming, living in Hunstanton, who was awarded the George Medal for his bravery.

Staff Sargent Freeman Kilpatrick was stationed at RAF Sculthorpe in 1953.

He was part of the 3rd communication squad which handled the telephone systems on the base for the wing.

Mr Freeman was awarded the George Medal for his heroics in saving 18 people on the night of the flooding and like Mr Leming, lived in Hunstanton with his family.

The Queen at RAF Sculthorpe Photographer Kevin Osman Photos are the property of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre and are not to be copied or used without permission" (54773037)

The Queen at RAF Sculthorpe Photographer Kevin Osman Photos are the property of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre and are not to be copied or used without permission" (54773034)