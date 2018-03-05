Exhibition to display quarry plans for East Winch

Residents in the Lynn area are being given the chance to comment on plans to develop operations at a quarry near East Winch.

Sibelco wants to increase its work at Grandcourt Quarry to extract glass-making sand and is seeking views before submitting a planning application to Norfolk County Council.

A public exhibition will be held at East Winch Village Hall on Tuesday, March 20 between 2pm and 7.30pm with admission open to everyone.

Sibelco’s sustainability manger Mike Hurley said: “We’d very much like to hear residents’ thoughts and will be available to answer questions.

“The company and its predecessors have had a presence in the King’s Lynn area for more than a century and it is important that we listen to the local community.”

He said the sand is in “great demand” by UK glass makers.

“To help safeguard the national economy continued supplies need to be available.

“Our research shows that about three million tonnes of sand is present which would be produced over a four-year period by which time extraction will have come to an end.

“We’re thinking way beyond that timeframe of course with a long-term restoration plan in mind that we’d like everyone to see and understand.

“We also want to demonstrate our continued commitment to rail freight as a means of delivering sand to customers.”