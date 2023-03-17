An exhibition of portraits illustrating how people have coped with the impact of childhood sexual abuse will be held in Lynn tomorrow.

The display, created by the No More Silence peer support group, will be opened by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge at Lynn Town Hall, where it will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Members of the group, who have experienced childhood sexual abuse, are sharing their stories in this exhibition through photos.

The display will be at King's Lynn Town Hall

Some of the people featured in the portraits will be at the event to share and talk, debunking the stigma surrounding the topic.

Organisers say the aim of the event is to give people a voice and encourage others to take the first steps towards speaking out and finding help.