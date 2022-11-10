Exhibitions are being planned in January to mark 70 years since the floods of 1953.

The displays will be held in Lynn, Hunstanton and Dersingham showing a timeline of the events that affected towns and villages at the time of the flooding.

Tamsyn Ellway, flood resilience advisor at the Environment Agency is planning the exhibitions from mid-January with a possible memorial service planned too.

1953 floods in South Gates, Lynn

Tamsyn said: “Early stages of planning to run three exhibitions from mid-January to mid-February in libraries will show a timeline in how far we have come in 70 years.

“They will be made up of newspaper clippings from the time and a lot has happened in 70 years.

“There have been so many technology changes.

The flood in Snettisham

“In 1953 there would have been no mobile phones, bulletins, super computers at the Met Office, so if a tidal surge would happen now we would be able to warn and inform the public and keep them safe.”

As part of the exhibitions Tamsyn is planning a memory wall and welcomes people’s clippings, photos, materials and memories of the events of 1953.

She said: “A drop-in day will include children’s activities and a memory wall.

“Things are very different now to what it was like back then.

“People who live in a flood risk area can sign up to receive alerts, emails or phone calls.

“We help them understand what the alert levels mean if they feel cautious.

“Knowing the difference and action to take at each step is so different to what was around 70 years ago."

The Met Office is also more equipped to forecast things such as wind levels these days, Tamsyn said.

“In 1953 there was a sense it was happening but no way of warning other counties such as Lincolnshire and Essex," she added.

“In my job I cover quite a large area, starting at Brackley and the Great Ouse.

“Also in my role I help communities at risk of flooding and to be better prepared.

“I do community engagement work to help the understanding of what the flood risk is.

“On the day of the anniversary, January 31, we are hoping to arrange a training exercise to show how the flood defences work at the quay in Lynn and how they keep people safe.”