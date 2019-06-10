Expansion plan for King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital includes new ward
A planning application has been submitted by Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to develop its site.
The application, which was validated on Thursday, includes a new two storey administration building at the site.
It also includes the plan to create a “decant ward” on the ground floor by remodelling the administrative area.
A decant area is an empty ward area set up for staff and patients to move straight into while their area is given a deep clean and while any necessary refurbishments take place.
Having first been received by the borough council on Wednesday, March 27, the application is awaiting a decision ahead of a planning committee meeting.
The application also includes the proposal to add new handrails to the walls and the “raising of parapet walls to the main roof”.
It has a specific flood risk assessment document on the online planning website for the borough council.
