Expansion plan revealed for award-winning Shouldham pub

Plans to expand a community-owned West Norfolk village pub have been revealed, as it celebrates a record third successive top pub award.

The King’s Arms at Shouldham has gone from strength to strength since it reopened in 2014, following a community campaign to buy it and secure its future.

Yesterday, West Norfolk’s CAMRA group announced the venue had won its Pub of the Year award for an unprecedented third straight year.

That follows the submission of a planning application to extend the pub, which aims to help them better meet growing customer demand.

Landlord Ian Skinner said: “We are surprised and delighted to have been awarded CAMRA West Norfolk Pub of the Year for the third year running. We honestly did not expect to receive it again.

“It’s such a great honour and we would like to thank our hard-working team, our customers, shareholders, and CAMRA members for their unwavering support.”

The pub was one of four finalists assessed by CAMRA members and will now go forward to the county group’s competition later this year.

Group chairman Steve Barker said: “Congratulations to the King’s Arms on winning this award on an unprecedented third successive occasion.

“This is a pub which was brought back to life by the community, is run by the community for the local community as well as visitors, and it serves excellent real ales and superb food.”

The announcement follows the submission of a new planning application to West Norfolk Council, which seeks permission for an extension to the building.

The proposal would see a new and expanded cafe area developed at the rear of the site, which would also provide capacity for private functions when the cafe is not operating.

The existing cafe would ve converted to provide extra kitchen space, with improved access between staff and customer areas, disabled toilets, and storage space also proposed.

Documents submitted as part of the application said: “An inspection of the existing floor plans of the King’s Arms reveals that the existing bar, beer cellar and kitchen to the premises are extremely limited in floor area, given the amount of custom that the pub and cafe attract.

“Given current demand for floor space for private functions and organisations, the existing facilities are inadequate to cater for potential customers who have previously had to be turned away to avoid disruption to normal service.”

Public consultations on the application run until March 20 and a decision is currently expected by late April.