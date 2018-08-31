Expansion plans for A17/A47 retail park in West Lynn

Plans to expand a retail site in West Lynn to include two further eateries have been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

The proposals to add a KFC and a drive-thru Costa Coffee to Freebridge Farm, near to the Pullover Roundabout, have been submitted by Camno Properties Ltd.

The plans would see the expansion of the Freebridge Farm retail park at West Lynn, which is currently home to Premier Inn, among other outlets.

The application also seeks outline permission for offices and a warehouse with trade counter uses, in addition to associated roads, car parking, external works and drainage.

The site, on Clenchwarton Road, is home to Brewers Fayre, Premier Inn, McDonald’s and a Shell garage.

A design and access statement submitted by the applicants says: “The proximity of the A47 and the A17 makes the site one of the most accessible points on Norfolk’s highways with good access/egress.

“With approximately 30,000 vehicle movements per day using the roundabout, the vehicles are already on the highway network. As a result no significant increase in additional traffic movements is anticipated.”

The statement concludes by saying: “In summary, the mix of roadside retail, trade counters and employment uses combined with a prominent location with access to the A47 will attract businesses to locate to this area and provide additional employment.”

It adds: “The proposals create an attractive development which will enhance the setting along Clenchwarton Road providing much needed retail and commercial facilities for the local economy and passing trade.”

Charles Joyce, who represents West Lynn on West Norfolk Council, said he “cautiously welcomed” the plans.

“As a general rule we welcome industrial development,” he said.

“We always do have concerns about the highways, and it does look as though it’s for people who are travelling from one point to another rather than people who live here.”

Mr Joyce said the plans would likely produce employment opportunities for West Norfolk residents.

“When you have got somewhere to stop off and have a cup of coffee and a bite to eat, they are generally good neighbours,” he added.

“I have a guarded anticipation that it will be good for the area.”