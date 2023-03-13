A town store theft resulted in a man paying the price for some "expensive meat".

Oliver Watkins, 31, of Coulton Close in Lynn, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

He had been in Dersingham on January 13, according to crown prosecutor Ruth Becker, when he entered a Spar store and picked up five packs of meat.

The Spar store in Dersingham (Image: Google Maps)

He placed them in a bag and left without paying, but was spotted on CCTV footage and arrested.

Watkins admitted to his offence, with an officer recording this in a police notebook.

Magistrates, led by Pat Isbill, fined him £150 for the theft - as well as ordering him to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £40 in compensation to the store, equivalent to the value of meat he stole.

"It was expensive meat then, wasn't it," Watkins said.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell had told magistrates that Watkins had gone into the store "particularly short on money" and in "distressed circumstances".

"He is not really known as a shoplifter," Mr Sorrell added.

"He has no reason to steal anything any more."