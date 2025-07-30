Experts are investigating how to secure the future of a key river crossing after crumbling steps forced it to close for seven months.

The West Lynn ferry, which provides transport across the Great Ouse River to the town centre, is due to reopen in the coming weeks following extensive repairs costing £100,000.

Concrete landing stages on either side of the waterway had become damaged after years of being exposed to the elements and the service was shut in January due to safety concerns.

The West Lynn ferry is set to be back up and running soon. Picture: Kevin Elfleet

While engineers have been repairing the facilities, there are concerns that a long-term solution needs to be found to ensure the ferry’s landing stages are upgraded and improved for the future.

West Norfolk Council has instructed Greyfriars PM, a consultancy firm specialising in major infrastructure projects, to produce a study that will inform what improvements are made.

Cllr Michael De Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said in a report to council: “Bringing a project manager on board at this stage will allow them to develop a thorough understanding of the project and effectively support the council from feasibility through to eventual delivery.”

The incident, which has brought a halt to the ferry for 196 days so far, “uncovered a can of worms”, according to Cllr Kay Mason Billig, leader of Norfolk County Council.

It revealed uncertainty over who is responsible for maintaining the facility between West Norfolk Council and County Hall.

Both authorities have worked together to bring it back into action.