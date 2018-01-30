Extension plan aims to reopen historic pub in Burnham Thorpe

The future looks bright for a historic pub in Burnham Thorpe which has been closed for over a year after bailiffs moved in.

Plans to extend the Lord Nelson, which is famed for its links to Horatio Nelson who was born in the village in 1758, are due to be heard by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee next month.

The committee is set to discuss proposals, submitted by pub retailer Greene King, for an extension to the rear of the premises, as well as two side extensions to the pub on Walsingham Road.

The company’s plans also include the installation of a new kitchen, internal alterations and improvements to the car park.

In council reports, planning officers say the proposals for the Grade II-listed building have been amended in response to third party comments, which includes the reduction of the scale of the rear extension.

According to the documents, Greene King are in the process of looking for a new tenant for the pub.

“Greene King know that, in this type of location, a strong food offer will be needed as well as a high quality ‘local’ pub environment,” it adds.

“To this end, the proposals incorporate a good quality new kitchen and an attractive customer seating area in a new rear extension.

“The overall number of covers will remain largely the same as existing because seating from the former Victory Bar will be relocated to the new dining room extension.”

The plans also include an increase in the total car parking spaces from 13 to 24, at the request of the parish council and the Highway Authority, the report adds.

“The works will allow the Grade II-listed public house to continue to be used for its original purpose for many more years to come.

“The public house is one of the only community/commercial facilities in Burnham Thorpe so it is vital that it re-opens to provide a place for people to eat, drink and socialise and also as a source of local employment.”

In September last year, nearly 50 villagers gathered in front of the pub for a pint and a song from the Nelson’s Shantymen to mark a year since the establishment closed.

At that point, local resident Diana Black said Greene King had told the village they expected to submit a planning application soon.

She said: “It can’t come soon enough for the village!”

The proposals, recommended for approval, are to be heard by the planning committee on Monday, February 5.