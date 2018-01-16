Extension sought to King’s Lynn car park planning permission

Plans to extend the use of a Lynn car park for up to another three years have been lodged, before current arrangements for the land run out.

West Norfolk Council has applied to itself for planning permission to extend the current use of the Boal Quay car park site.

However, officials say the application does not affect the authority’s plans for development of the riverfront area of the town.

The initiative, which is currently being promoted to potential investors, includes the potential for several hundred new homes on the site.

A council spokesman said the site is classed as a temporary car park and planning permission for it to be used in that way has to be renewed every three years.

A similar application was last lodged in late 2014 and the current permission for the car park is due to expire next month.

According to council data, more than 350 cars can be accommodated on the car park at a time.

The site is one of three council-operated long stay car parks in Lynn, along with those at Common Staithe Quay and Austin Street.