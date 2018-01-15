Extension to Marham base nursery unveiled

A children’s nursery serving families at RAF Marham has been expanded to provide additional care services.

An extension to the station’s Rainbow Centre has been opened by Lady Elaine Hillier, pictured above, second left, wife of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier.

Lady Hillier said: “It was an honour to officially open the centre, especially as both of my children attended the nursery over 20 years ago. I have seen the Centre go from strength to strength over the years,

“It’s so important for RAF families to have a facility like this on their doorstep, providing outstanding care and the support they and their children need.”

The extension was funded by government money, distributed through Norfolk County Council, and a donation from the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Centre manager Dee Gent, centre, said: “This is a fabulous addition to the centre and we are so thrilled and excited that we have been able to have this new facility.”

Also pictured at the opening are, from left, are the station’s commander, Group Captain Ian Townsend, Air Vice Marshal David Murray, the controller of the RAF Benevolent Fund and Norfolk County Council childcare development manager Jill Warwick.