The design work for a masterplan to transform the Southgates area of Lynn could be revealed in the middle of next year.

The ambitious project, unveiled in 2022, will see the southern entrance to the town completely revamped – and looks set to involve the route's major roundabout being removed.

Few details have been released since the results of a public consultation on the plans came out earlier this year, in which more than three quarters of respondents said they agreed with the vision set out.

Designs for the Southgates masterplan could be revealed in mid-2024

Now, West Norfolk Council – which is spearheading the masterplan alongside Norfolk County Council – says it expects to provide more information in around half a year’s time.

Cllr Jim Moriarty, the borough council’s cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “This is a potential opportunity to transform an iconic part of the town.

“The masterplan consultation last year provided us with some key insights into what local people would like to see.

The historic South Gate is expected to be protected

“We are currently working through the extensive design work required to develop this scheme further with a view to presenting further details in mid-2024.”

Southgates has functioned as the southern entrance into Lynn since the 15th century.

The site is a strategic area for regeneration in the borough council's Heritage Action Zone Programme, as well as the Lynn Transport Strategy and the Town Investment Plan.

The historic South Gate itself is expected to remain intact, with pedestrians and cyclists travelling through it while vehicles are diverted around it.

Early impressions of what the Southgates area could look like. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The Government approved a £24million bid for the project in January.

The Lynn News has enquired as to whether any plans are in place for dealing with traffic when work on the masterplan eventually begins. The roundabout is often gridlocked during rush hours, and vehicles will likely have to be diverted elsewhere in town if it is closed off.

However, no details on this have been confirmed yet.