Police carried out an “extensive search” after being called to reports of a concern for safety in Lynn yesterday evening.

Officers said they received the reports – related to the Hardings Way area – just before 7pm.

In the hours that followed, residents in and around Lynn reported seeing and hearing a helicopter with a searchlight flying over the area.

Police carried out an “extensive search” after being called to reports of a concern for safety in Lynn yesterday evening. Picture: iStock

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and an extensive search was carried out but there was no evidence of anybody requiring assistance.”