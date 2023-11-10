Home   News   Article

Police carry out ‘extensive search’ in King’s Lynn’s Hardings Way area after reports of concern for safety

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 12:04, 10 November 2023
 | Updated: 12:10, 10 November 2023

Police carried out an “extensive search” after being called to reports of a concern for safety in Lynn yesterday evening.

Officers said they received the reports – related to the Hardings Way area – just before 7pm.

In the hours that followed, residents in and around Lynn reported seeing and hearing a helicopter with a searchlight flying over the area.

Police carried out an “extensive search” after being called to reports of a concern for safety in Lynn yesterday evening. Picture: iStock
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and an extensive search was carried out but there was no evidence of anybody requiring assistance.”

