Extinction Rebellion protest will see hundreds of shoes lined up at Downham Market and King's Lynn

Hundreds of pairs of children's shoes will be placed outside two town halls in West Norfolk this week to urge local councils to take action on climate change.

The shoes will be set out by members of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group to stand as a "chilling reminder" of the generations who will be most affected by the climate crisis, namely children and young people.

The protest will take place on Friday in front of the town halls of Downham and Lynn, something which is being replicated across the East of England.