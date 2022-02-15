Extra support for domestic abuse victims in the East of England

Domestic abuse victims in East of England and their children will receive extra support to help them rebuild their lives in a safe environment, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced today.

Over £13 million will be given to councils in the East of England as part of £125 million government funding across England to make sure safe accommodation spaces, such as refuges and shelters, can provide victims with vital support services including healthcare, social workers and benefits.

Drug or alcohol support and other specialist services will also be funded and made available so that anyone who flees their home gets the help they need.

The funding will be issued as an un-ringfenced Grant to local councils who will then be responsible for making decisions on how the funding is spent to benefit those in need.

The government has also announced today it will consult on current housing rules, with the aim of giving victims more choice on where they rebuild their lives.

By looking at the rules on joint tenancies and the Local Connections Test, the Government intends to make it easier for them to either move away from their abusers and start their lives afresh, or help them to stay in their own homes if that is safe and they choose to do so.

Rough Sleeping and Housing Minister Eddie Hughes said: “This funding will give victims of domestic abuse and their children across the country the practical and emotional support to recover and rebuild their lives from this terrible crime.

“Through the landmark Domestic Abuse Act, the government has transformed the response to domestic abuse, helping to prevent offending and make sure victims are protected and supported.

“The consultations we are launching today build on this work and will help us give victims more options to move forward with their lives in the way that is right for them.”

Safeguarding Minister, Rachel Maclean said: “Home is not the safe place it should be for domestic abuse victims and their families. The extra support provided today will provide a vital lifeline for victims as they try and rebuild their lives positively while feeling supported and protected.

“These are important changes that sit alongside the new measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which will give victims of domestic abuse longer to report offences to the police, so that abusers do not evade justice.”

A consultation launched today will consider removing Local Connection Tests for abuse victims, which can stop victims from applying for social housing if they do not have a connection

to a local area.