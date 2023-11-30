“Extremely limited” train services departing and arriving from Lynn will be operating on Sunday due to works being carried out along the line.

Passengers are advised to travel the day before where possible to avoid disruption caused by the “essential improvement work” by Network Rail.

Rail replacement buses are said to be running to “key stations” and many stations will not be served for the whole day.

Rail operators have warned of "extremely limited” services running on Sunday

Trains and bus services are expected to be extremely busy, queuing systems will be in place and passengers may not be able to board their chosen service.

Great Northern will operate a reduced train service between London King’s Cross and Lynn on Saturday.

The work includes the introduction of in-cab, digital signalling for trains running up and down the East Coast Main Line from King’s Cross, resulting in a more reliable railway for passengers, and lower carbon emissions.

The work, which is being carried out between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, will see new equipment and technology installed in preparation for trains to operate using digital signalling in this area from 2025.

At the same time, work is also being carried out to continue the new Cambridge South station and the Cambridge re-signalling project.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “Unfortunately, some journeys will be difficult on this date, which is why we’re encouraging customers to travel on Saturday 2 December if possible.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience while this vital work takes place to improve journeys between London, Peterborough, and Cambridge in the future.”

Train times for Sunday, December 3 are available to view via online journey planners.