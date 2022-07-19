An eye witness has described the horror she underwent when she saw a 14-year-old girl tumble from a fairground ride at Festival Too earlier this month.

Lillie Watson, 14 from Gaywood fell from the ride and injured her spine with a slight fracture and spent some time in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Her mum Charlotte Watson had appealed to the Lynn News for witnesses to come forward and a woman from Leziate responded.

Lillie Watson, aged 14 experienced injury on a ride at Festival Too. Picture supplied by Charlotte Smith (57964371)

Erica Heaphey happened to be standing watching the ride while her husband popped in to The Globe public house, next to where the ride was situated.

She said: "My husband and son went into the Wetherspoons and I stood outside just watching it happen.

"I thought 'oh my God! She's gone through it' and she crawled out.

"I thought surely that didn't happen and he (the operator of the ride) told everyone to sit down and carried on with the ride.

"This girl just came out between the bit where you stand on to get out and the ride. She crawled out holding her side.

"Her mum screamed and said 'I thought it was supposed to be a safe ride'. He (the fairground operator) told everyone to sit down and just started it up. I saw the girl's mum shouting at the bloke.

"If that would have been my granddaughter on that ride I would have been absolutely mortified.

"The kids on the ride couldn't believe it, standing up looking. It should never have happened.

"The mother was screaming, any mother would be to see her daughter fly off like that.

"They should definitely have safety on it ... going that quick they fly off the seats.

"The young girl just fell off that ride and the looks on the faces of the young boys, they were petrified."

Mrs Heaphy said she was so upset by the incident that she did not stay any longer on a night when pop star Will Young was topping the bill at Festival Too and went home.

Lillie's mum has updated the Lynn News on Lillie's progress since the accident.

Charlotte Watson said: "Lillie is doing really good, she’s done three days with no pain killers and has gone back to school with strict instructions to be careful."