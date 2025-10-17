A mother and daughter got their eyes down to raise funds for a hospital’s charity.

Long-time Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff member Sarah Blackmur and her prolific fundraiser mother, Val Blackmur, decided to hold a bingo night for a good cause.

Sarah, 55, who has worked at the QEH for 30 years, wanted to do something to enhance patient experience on Stanhoe Ward, where she works as a senior health care assistant.

Val Blackmur (seated) and her daughter Sarah helped raise enough money for two new TVs for the ward

A total of 60 people came to the bingo night held at Grimston Village Hall last month, which raised £650.

Sarah said: “We originally wanted to raise enough funds to purchase a patient television for the ward.

“However, the evening went so well that we were able to buy two TVs and a tablet.

“We even had enough left over to get some additional luxury hygiene items that patients often forget, to make them feel a little more comfortable while they are in hospital.

“If I can do anything to improve the lives of patients and staff on this ward, I will.”

Val, who is 82 and has been raising funds for the hospital for over 50 years, added: “It started when Sarah was involved in quite a serious car accident.

“We must have been on every ward in the hospital, so I have always wanted to give a little back.

“When wards struggle for something, I do a bit of fundraising. It just keeps me going, and out of mischief.”

Both women have been praised by ward staff and fellow fundraisers with friend Susan Panks, who helped with their efforts, describing the pair as “people who will do anything for anyone”.

Stanhoe Ward manager Michaela Andanuta thanked the mum and daughter for their efforts.

She said: “Thank you to both Sarah and Val. I know everyone on Stanhoe Ward would echo how proud we are of Sarah here. She truly puts patient experience first.”