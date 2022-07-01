A charity fundraiser will incorporate a bingo evening to raise funds in July.

The Pandora Project, a charity who support women and children who have experienced domestic abuse will host their fun event at Reffley community hall on Friday, July 8 from 7pm.

Tickets are £5 which includes the bingo book and there will be refreshments such as tea and coffee on offer.

The Pandora Project ball at The King's Lynn Dukes Head Hotel. Pictured Organisers Stephanie Middleton and AmyFyfe-Taylor. MLNF-22MF50141

During the interval there will be a raffle with tickets available to buy for £1 each also on the night.

It is eyes down at 7.30pm with proceeds going to the charity.