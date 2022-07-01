Eyes down for a full house in King's Lynn
Published: 16:09, 01 July 2022
| Updated: 16:09, 01 July 2022
A charity fundraiser will incorporate a bingo evening to raise funds in July.
The Pandora Project, a charity who support women and children who have experienced domestic abuse will host their fun event at Reffley community hall on Friday, July 8 from 7pm.
Tickets are £5 which includes the bingo book and there will be refreshments such as tea and coffee on offer.
During the interval there will be a raffle with tickets available to buy for £1 each also on the night.
It is eyes down at 7.30pm with proceeds going to the charity.