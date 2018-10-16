Eyes down for fundraising in memory of young mother

A bingo organised in memory of a young mother who lost her battle with cancer has raised £825 for patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Jamie King was treated at the hospital for stomach cancer but lost her fight against the disease in 2003.

Her mother Beverley Boon, along with friend Josie High, organised an annual bingo and raffle to give something back to the QEH’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre.

Matron Dawn Slack, centre, receives a cheque from Josie High and Beverley Boon (4789411)

The latest session, which was held in August in Pott Row, raised £825, which was presented to matron Dawn Slack by Mrs Boon and Mrs High.

Mrs Boon, of Roydon, said: “We have been raising money in Jamie’s memory for 15 years and we are pleased to donate £825.” Matron Slack said the money will be used to buy chairs to help chemotherapy patients.

She said: “We would like to say thank you to Beverley and Josie for continuing to raise money for us over such a long time.”

Pictured above, Dawn Slack, centre, receives a cheque from Josie High and Beverley Boon. Picture: SUPPLIED