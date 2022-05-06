Police are on the scene of a 'huge' fire outside Clenchwarton at a scrapyard on Main Road.

Dark smoke is billowing across the road, which has been closed, while crews and police are on the scene.

An eyewitness said: "The smoke is everywhere and a friend of mine could see it from South Lynn, she called me to ask what kind of fire it was.

Fire crews are currently outside a scrapyard at Terrington (56515318)

"It's a huge fire, and I've seen fire trucks and police go past. This happens all the time."

A Twitter user also said: "When will they stop this man, it happens every few months."

Lynn police posted on twitter: "We are currently at the scene of a large fire in the Clenchwarton area. Residents of local villages and Lynn are advised to keep all windows closed for the time being. Road closures in place."

No injuries have been reported.