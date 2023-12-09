A Lynn woman who shouted “F**k off back to your own country” to another was sentenced in court.

Joanne Marke, 42, of St Nicholas Close in Gayton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she was sentenced for three offences.

Previously, she had pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, but denied using racially aggravated words to cause alarm or distress.

The incident took place inside St James Multi-Storey Car Park. Picture: Google Maps

She faced a trial for the latter offence and was found guilty.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said that on October 31 at around 7pm, Marke and a male companion were in Lynn’s St James Multi-Storey Car Park.

The man got into an argument with another and threw a traffic cone at him.

An argument broke out which also involved Marke.

She shouted and swore at the man during this, and then said, “F**k off back to your own country” while waving her walking stick at the victim.

The police were called shortly afterwards, and Marke was arrested. However, officers noted that she was acting “aggressively”.

She kicked one police officer in the knee and then kicked another in the shin.

In a police interview, she denied making any racist comments.

Marke was given an 18-month community order, which will require her to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the racism victim, and £100 to each police officer she kicked.

She will also pay £300 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.