The Football Association has told a Lynn club it cannot play at its home pitch due to concerns over a convicted sex offender living at the site.

King’s Lynn Soccer Club, which hosts home matches at Kingsway Playing Field, currently caters for 200 children - as well as adult teams.

However, they have been thrown into limbo after a parent discovered the sex offender had been housed in a portable cabin in close proximity to the pitch.

One of the pods housing the convicted sex offender, next to The Kingsway playing field

The FA has now reportedly told coaches they cannot play at the field until the man is re-located. Fellow parents have since raised concerns over the way West Norfolk Council has handled the situation. The council launched the pods as part of its Homeless and Rough Sleeping strategy in 2020.

A spokesperson for the football club said: “They’re outraged. They’re amazed that the council have put in place something like that there, knowing full well what that field is used for.”

However, the borough council insists the safety of the public and those housed in the pods is taken seriously.

A spokesperson said: “We have a legal duty to help all people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Our service may include the provision of advice, temporary accommodation or longer-term accommodation as appropriate based on our assessment of a person’s needs and any risk factors, and within the bounds of what is available.

“The pods were introduced as part of the Government’s ‘Everyone In’ initiative during Covid to provide shelter to vulnerable people who would otherwise have been rough sleeping. They continue to provide a valuable resource for the time being, although they are not part of our long-term strategy in response to rough sleeping.

“We take our responsibilities to the individuals housed and the community very seriously and when the pods were installed a number of additional measures were put in place, including 24/7 security, CCTV and specialist support services.

“Risk assessments, based on the needs and safety of the individual and the community, are conducted for each person housed in the pods. These assessments, which are done in consultation with partners in the police, probation service and social services, are continually updated.

“Safety is at the heart of each assessment and every risk assessment carefully considers the circumstances of those in need of accommodation. We have not asked for football at Kingsway to be stopped. One football club (King’s Lynn Soccer Club) have requested short term alternative playing facilities whilst the Mid Norfolk Youth Football League review their position and we are working with them to facilitate this request.”

However, the football club has been left frustrated by a lack of clarity over its future.

It will be unable to play at the field, which also contains a basketball court, until the FA deems it safe.

The spokesman added: “There’s no timeframe - it could be a week, it could be two years. I know they’ve had people in those pods for six, seven months.

“There’s a couple of kids in there, that is their only source of outdoor activity. That’s good for them, their mental health, their wellbeing.

“The council would rather just protect one person over the 200 odd kids, plus the adults.”

The club member has clarified that he does not disagree with the pods themselves - simply the location they have been placed.

He says he and fellow parents are worried about the potential harm that young children face at the field.

“He can sit inside there and be watching the kids, which I don’t agree with,” they said.

“Long term, just move them to a more sensible area where it’s more controlled - away from where kids play.

“They really shouldn’t have rehoused him back in the area where he committed the offence. You’d think they would have moved him away from the area.”

Another parent told the Lynn News that he has been unable to watch his son play this season due to home games being banned.

Not wishing to be named, he added: “It’s causing massive issues with fixtures having to be rearranged and at times cancelled.

“It’s the kids who are missing out.”

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “Norfolk Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit monitor and manage registered sex offenders living in Norfolk.

“They have a duty to disclose information to protect where there is a safeguarding concern or a risk to the public exists.

“There is no information to disclose at this time in relation to Kingsway.”

King’s Lynn Soccer Club has received help from Lynnsport in finding alternative places for training and matches in recent weeks.

West Norfolk Council originally launched the pods as part of a strategy to combat rough sleeping in the borough.

They can be found at various locations in the town.