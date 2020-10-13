Fabulous pumpkin pictures wanted for Reffley Community Hall

Youngsters in and around Reffley are being urged to get creative and turn the community hall into an eye-catching pumpkin patch.

There might not be the usual Halloween events going on this year but Reffley Community Association is determined to help children still enjoy this time of year.

The hope is to see every window of Reffley Community Hall covered in fantastic pictures of pumpkins.

Booking and finance officer Emma Norris said: "It would make it look great for everyone who walks or drives past.

"We've held Halloween parties not just for Reffley children but for the wider community for 30 years. There's usually one for children of reception age up to seven and another for those aged up to 11.

"We have about 120 children at them but obviously we can't hold the parties this year. And the kids won't be able to go Trick or Treating either.

"So this idea came from the support there was for the NHS with the rainbows in the windows.

"It's just a bit of Halloween cheer because this year has been such a difficult time for children."

Entries should be on A4 paper and anything goes - spooky, scary, funny or silly.

There will be a number of prizes for the best efforts in each age group. Entries should include (in pencil on the back) the entrant's name and age and a contact number for a parent or carer.

They can be put in the postbox outside the door to the Hammond Suite (small hall) or dropped off at the booking office on Wednesdays 6pm-7.30pm or Fridays 5pm-7pm.