Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Family fun at Freebridge Community Housing’s Easter event at North Lynn’s Discovery Centre

By Sue Irving
-
sue@yourlocalpaper.co.uk
Published: 15:11, 21 April 2025
 | Updated: 15:21, 21 April 2025

Families enjoyed a free Easter party at the Discovery Centre.

Run by Freebridge Community Housing’s placeshaping team, the centre on Columbia Way at North Lynn welcomed a host of children for an afternoon of seasonal fun.

There were numerous family activities including face painting with Lynn-based Leah’s Little Faces, a cinema corner, an egg hunt, Easter arts and crafts and free refreshments for all who attended.

This toddler is dressed for Easter with her special headband. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
This toddler is dressed for Easter with her special headband. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

Stay up to date with any future events at the Discovery Centre via www.facebook.com/discoverycentrekingslynn

An 'egg-cellent' family event. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
An 'egg-cellent' family event. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Fun for all at the community event. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Fun for all at the community event. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Chocolate eggs for these youngsters. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Chocolate eggs for these youngsters. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Look what we've got! Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Look what we've got! Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
On the trail of hidden chocolate eggs. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
On the trail of hidden chocolate eggs. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Easter egg colouring. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Easter egg colouring. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Arts and crafts proved popular with youngsters. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Arts and crafts proved popular with youngsters. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Freebridge Easter party fun. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Freebridge Easter party fun. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing
Human Interest Kings Lynn Sue Irving
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE