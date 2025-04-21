Family fun at Freebridge Community Housing’s Easter event at North Lynn’s Discovery Centre
Published: 15:11, 21 April 2025
| Updated: 15:21, 21 April 2025
Families enjoyed a free Easter party at the Discovery Centre.
Run by Freebridge Community Housing’s placeshaping team, the centre on Columbia Way at North Lynn welcomed a host of children for an afternoon of seasonal fun.
There were numerous family activities including face painting with Lynn-based Leah’s Little Faces, a cinema corner, an egg hunt, Easter arts and crafts and free refreshments for all who attended.
Stay up to date with any future events at the Discovery Centre via www.facebook.com/discoverycentrekingslynn