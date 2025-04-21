Families enjoyed a free Easter party at the Discovery Centre.

Run by Freebridge Community Housing’s placeshaping team, the centre on Columbia Way at North Lynn welcomed a host of children for an afternoon of seasonal fun.

There were numerous family activities including face painting with Lynn-based Leah’s Little Faces, a cinema corner, an egg hunt, Easter arts and crafts and free refreshments for all who attended.

This toddler is dressed for Easter with her special headband. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

Stay up to date with any future events at the Discovery Centre via www.facebook.com/discoverycentrekingslynn

An 'egg-cellent' family event. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

Fun for all at the community event. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

Chocolate eggs for these youngsters. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

Look what we've got! Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

On the trail of hidden chocolate eggs. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

Easter egg colouring. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing

Arts and crafts proved popular with youngsters. Picture: Freebridge Community Housing