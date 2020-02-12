Facebook page set up over unpaid wages at King's Lynn restaurant is removed

A Facebook page calling on people to "boycott and shame" a Lynn restaurant for owing hundreds of pounds in unpaid wages has been taken down from the internet.

The page called 'Boycott and shame Market Bistro until wages are paid' was widely circulated with people sending links to the group to the Lynn News.

It follows the closure of Goldings Public House and Rooms on January 9 because the owners could not agree to a new lease. The bistro reopened next door shortly after.

A Facebook group was set up over unpaid wages at the King's Lynn bistro in the Saturday Market Place

One former worker claimed she is owed £998 in unpaid wages after being made redundant.

The employee, who did not wish to be named, said: "I have had to move out of my rented property due to not being able to afford it.

"They stated they had no assets to sell to pay wages but yet they moved all assets into their new location and their home.

"And just two days ago they started up a new business that went live on Companies House called Recluse so they have money they are just choosing not to pay all members of staff."

A letter confirming redundancy by director Richard Golding said: "Unfortunately, the company has insufficient realisable assets and no funds with which to appoint an insolvency practitioner and thereby initiate a voluntary liquidation. I am not in a financial position to fund this personally.

"The company, therefore, will now lie in a state of 'limbo' until either Companies House strike it from the register or a creditor winds it up through the High Court, leading to the Official Receiver being appointed as liquidator at which point you will be able to claim any monies owed to you from the government."

Text messages were reportedly sent out by the Goldings promising the staff would be paid with a confirmed date.

Posting on social media yesterday, staff at Market Bistro Catering dismissed the rumours as untrue.

The post said: "Being trolled and bullied on social media is just horrendous. Especially when what is being said is untrue."

