MP James Wild has praised a town engineering firm for the role it plays in strengthening the West Norfolk economy.

As part of his focus to support our businesses, Mr Wild toured Guy-Raymond Engineering’s factory in Lynn.

Guy-Raymond operates from a cutting-edge 6,000 square metre facility, maintaining a network of agents and distributors worldwide with more than 20million items dispatched every year to around 40 countries.

James Wild with Guy-Raymond managing director Kelvin Daniels and design manager Alex Daniels

Mr Wild, the North West Norfolk MP, toured the factory and met managing director Kelvin Daniels to learn about the innovative work that the business does and its plans for growth and sustainability.

He also spoke to the research and development (R&D) team about projects and producing high quality products for medical equipment, educational furniture, and offices and agriculture.

Mr Wild said Guy-Raymond’s family-run mantra, as well as its enthusiasm about expanding and offering apprenticeships to local youngsters, aligns with his commitment to strengthening our borough’s economy.

James Wild with Guy-Raymond managing director Kelvin Daniels

He also hopes to create more skilled job opportunities in the area.

“Guy-Raymond is a great example of the growing engineering businesses based in Lynn with a strong focus on exports,” Mr Wild said.

“By investing in R&D and the latest technology, the company offers skilled local jobs and I welcome their focus on offering apprenticeships.”