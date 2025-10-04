A factory worker who was caught driving on a main road with cannabis in his system says he has “learned his lesson”.

Reece Farrer, 22, of Juniper Drive in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra said he was pulled over by police on Queen Elizabeth Way in Lynn on March 20, with “pre-rolled spliffs” and cannabis found inside his Ford Fiesta.

Reece Farrer was caught drug driving on Queen Elizabeth Way in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Tests revealed he had 6.3mcg of the Class B drug per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 2mcg.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said he “could not speak highly enough” of the clothes Farrer was wearing in the courtroom - black Corteiz cargo trousers, a white polo shirt and Air Jordan 4 Black Cat trainers.

He explained that at the time, the defendant, who had no previous convictions, was on his way to Hunstanton with his girlfriend, “perhaps to do some swimming”.

“He is very courteous, very sorry and remorseful that he is in this situation,” Mr Sorrell said.

“This blot on his character has meant he has learned his lesson”.

Magistrates banned Farrer from driving for 12 months.

He will also have to pay a £345 fine, a £138 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

