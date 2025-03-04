A 38-year-old has been sentenced after being found guilty of assaulting a woman.

Jaroslav Barcevic, of Millfields in Gaywood, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday to learn his fate.

Barcevic initially denied carrying out the assault, which took place on May 21 last year.

Barcevic was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court

However, following a trial, the factory worker was found guilty.

Barcevic was handed an 18-month community order, which entails completing 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He will also wear an alcohol monitoring tag for 120 days, and pay court costs of £650 and a £114 victim surcharge.