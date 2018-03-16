Fairstead man launches pillow fundraising appeal after QEH stay

A man from Lynn is hoping he can help make hospital visits more comfortable for patients by fundraising to buy more items such as pillows.

Mike Reed, 59, of Fairstead, decided to launch a fundraising appeal for the Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) and Terrington short stay wards at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after he stayed in the wards over a few days last month.

Mr Reed said: “During my stay in hospital I was saddened by the lack of pillows which were like gold dust, as explained by a member of staff.”

The wards also had only a few nebulisers and thermometers, he said.

“I’ve had a few dealings with the hospital because of my health and I have always found them to be very good and they have done much to help me and everybody else.

“I just thought ‘I’m going to see if I can raise money to help them’.”

Mr Reed’s original fundraising target was £300, but this was met within a couple of days. The target has now been increased to £1,500, with just over £1,000 already raised.

He is no stranger to fundraising, having previously gathered £1,600 for CMA Cardiomyopathy Association – a cause which affects him as he has an enlarged heart.

“The more money we can raise for this cause for patients and staff members the better, as it will ease pressure.

“These items will bring comfort to those on the wards.”

To support the appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michael-reed-4.