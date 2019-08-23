What started off as a handicraft hobby making fabric bows for children has now become a business for a Lynn woman.

Claire Ballantyne, of Fairstead, founded Mizzbows Crafty Creations earlier this year and already the order books are filling up.

Every item is designed and handmade by mum-of-two Claire, who also makes personalised water bottles and mugs, snap clips and head bands for babies.

Claire Ballantyne with a selection of her handmade products. (15297685)

As well as individual bows crafted according to the customer's wishes, she also provides gift boxes containing a selection of items.

Said Claire: "It all started as a hobby. I have seven nieces and I didn't know what to get them for birthday presents, so I started to make them individual gifts.

"In January I actually set up my business and I have had a really busy start. Everything I make is from scratch. I either use a machine to cut fabric or cut it to shape by hand.

A colourful selection of some of the bows available (15295523)

"I normally make four of a kind for a set, but designs are varied and custom made. I can provide items for special events, such as Christenings and wedding accessories for bridesmaids."

This year Claire has had stalls at school fairs and will also have a stand at Gaywood Community Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 25.

Her prices range from £1.50 for a basic felt bow to £5 for a set of bows.

"My aim is to have my own shop in Lynn one day," said Claire.

Some of Claire's handmade bows (15295520)

She can be contacted on 07784957354 or via Facebook www.facebook.com/mizzbows