Fairstead surgery dialogue is ‘still ongoing’ says council leader

Discussions regarding a new GP surgery on the Fairstead estate are “ongoing”, the leader of West Norfolk Council has said.

Brian Long made the comments at the meeting of full council on Thursday last week, after he was asked about the infrastructure in the area.

Mr Long said: “I have said in this chamber before and I will repeat it again, we as a council do not take responsibility for providing healthcare, but in recent months we have made reference to the surgery at Fairstead and we are in regular dialogue with the providers of Fairstead surgery, the senior partner, the patient support group and the CCG.

“We made an offer that this council will provide the capital funding to build a new surgery but that has the requirement of the people that operate the practice, as an authority, we cannot build without the backing of the CCG and the NHS.”

Mr Long said the premises need to be supported before anything can go ahead.

“We create them and they need to provide the staff. An offer was made before and that dialogue is still going on,” he added.

“For all the residents of Fairstead estate, that critical piece of infrastructure is very much at the forefront of this council’s thinking.”