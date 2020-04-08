The ambulance service has decried a fake voice note which has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the voice note, a woman claiming to be an ambulance service member makes a series of claims regarding Covid-19 which the service has described as "alarmist and not correct".

The voice note has been widely shared on Whatsapp. Stock Image

The Lynn News has heard the recording, and has chosen not to broadcast it.

The voice note, which has been forwarded repeatedly on messaging service WhatsApp, makes claims regarding the expected death count at the peak of the virus's spread.

The unknown woman, who claims to have received the information "directly from public health England", says: "As of Thursday of this week, we will be hitting our peak, and we will be facing 900 deaths a day.

"One third of them will be babies, children and teenagers with no underlying health issues."

Additionally, the voice note claims that no ambulances will be sent out for anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms, and that bodies will be sent to ice skating rinks as all the mortuaries in the country are full.

Unfortunately there is some fake news circulating about #coronavirus, claiming to be from Public Health England.



Ensure you ONLY get your information from trusted sources:



https://t.co/apxYWDh3NQ and

https://t.co/4s8rWR8COM pic.twitter.com/8paL2jhQMi — The AACE (@AACE_org) April 8, 2020

However, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST)'s official Twitter account posted today to address the issue.

In a statement, Professor Viv Bennett, Chief Nurse at Public Health England, said: "We have been made aware of a voice message being shared currently on social media regarding the ambulance response to coronavirus.

"The alarmist information being shared in the message is not correct.

"We would urge people to disregard the message and not share it further."

The statement also specifically addressed the claim that no ambulances would be sent out, saying that they would continue in line with the government's advice on the situation.

The spokesman finished: "We thank the public for their ongoing support in following the government’s advice."

Read more CoronavirusKings Lynn